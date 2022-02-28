Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 991,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,492,000. Spotify Technology makes up about 3.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Spotify Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.20. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

