Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $10.39 Million Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 1.11% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

