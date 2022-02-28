Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $32.03 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,029,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Twilio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 256,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $165.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

