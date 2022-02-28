Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $161.13 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,129,000. NVR makes up about 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.96% of NVR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in NVR by 160.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,917.49 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,330.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,393.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,232.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

