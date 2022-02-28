Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after purchasing an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $50,877,712,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $448.29 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

