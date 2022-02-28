LinkEye Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $80,651.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

