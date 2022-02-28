Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €335.00 ($380.68) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.94% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €294.85 ($335.06).

Shares of ETR:LIN traded up €10.40 ($11.82) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €261.85 ($297.56). 1,567,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €282.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €276.46. Linde has a 12 month low of €202.70 ($230.34) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

