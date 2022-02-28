Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LINC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 11,300 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $79,326.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 944,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 559,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades, Healthcare & Other Professions, and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

