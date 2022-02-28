Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.06.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of LSPD traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.30. 1,237,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,337. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of -16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.73. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of C$28.60 and a 52 week high of C$165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

