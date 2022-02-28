Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.93-6.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.18. 701,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,928. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

