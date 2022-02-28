Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 10,027,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Li Auto by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Li Auto by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Li Auto by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

