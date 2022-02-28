Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
NASDAQ LI traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. 10,027,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LI. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.49.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
