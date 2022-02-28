LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 525,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $285.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LendingTree by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LendingTree by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

