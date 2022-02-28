LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded up $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 525,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 134.97 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $285.58.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.78.
LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.