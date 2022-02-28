LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-39.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.01 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

LMAT traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

