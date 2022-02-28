LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-166 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.36 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.350-$1.450 EPS.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 99,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

