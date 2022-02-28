Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

