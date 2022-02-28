Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 406 ($5.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.98% from the stock’s previous close.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.28) to GBX 343 ($4.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.60).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 270.70 ($3.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 248.95 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($4.21). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £2,288.10 ($3,111.79). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,167.44 ($4,307.68). Insiders bought a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $862,492 in the last three months.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.