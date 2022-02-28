Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $248,000 Stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $64.24 on Monday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

