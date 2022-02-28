Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Reduced by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,205,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

