Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kura Oncology worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 75.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,254,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after acquiring an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 57.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 838,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 304,254 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000.

Shares of KURA opened at $16.13 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

