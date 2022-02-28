K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

ETR SDF opened at €21.80 ($24.77) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 12-month high of €21.50 ($24.43). The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

