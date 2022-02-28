Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
