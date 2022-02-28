Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,441,501. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS opened at $18.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -934.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

