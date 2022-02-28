Koppers Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $619.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

