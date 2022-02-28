Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

