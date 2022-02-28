Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 775.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.