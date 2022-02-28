Kontoor Brands (KTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

