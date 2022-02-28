Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $56.88 on Monday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $4,456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Kohl’s by 26.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kohl’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.