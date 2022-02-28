Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($39.77) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SKB opened at €23.65 ($26.88) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.81 million and a P/E ratio of -35.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €27.97 and its 200-day moving average is €28.54. Koenig & Bauer has a 52-week low of €23.32 ($26.50) and a 52-week high of €32.65 ($37.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

