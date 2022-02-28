Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $608,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

