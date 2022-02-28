Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

KNSL opened at $210.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.65%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

