Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

