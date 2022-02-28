Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 81.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.59. 37,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.