Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.24. 68,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

