KickToken (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $266,335.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $266,335.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,652,323 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

