KeyCorp Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $18.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.92 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.27 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $136.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.