KeyCorp Cuts Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Price Target to $52.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12. Kaman has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

