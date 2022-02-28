KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

