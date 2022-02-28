KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.94 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

