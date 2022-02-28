K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.86.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.