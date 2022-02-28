Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) PT Lowered to GBX 210

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.81) to GBX 210 ($2.86) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JFHHF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Jupiter Fund Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($3.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of JFHHF remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

