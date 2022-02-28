JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $237,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,119 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

