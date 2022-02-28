JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,040,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,065,000 after acquiring an additional 460,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM stock opened at $144.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $426.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.