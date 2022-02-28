JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $107.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of BBY opened at $95.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

