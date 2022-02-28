JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Price Target to €6.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.60 ($7.50) to €6.80 ($7.73) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIOSF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

AIOSF stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

