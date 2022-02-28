JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.02. Approximately 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
