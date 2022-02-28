JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $46.02. Approximately 1,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get JOYY alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.