Jefferies Group LLC Sells 558,456 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,512 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 558,456 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.23% of Perficient worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $144,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,550 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $84,083,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,101 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

PRFT stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

