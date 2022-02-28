Jefferies Group LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $889,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $617.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,946. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $619.10 and its 200 day moving average is $624.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

