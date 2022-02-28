Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Stellantis’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stellantis in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stellantis’ FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STLA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.15 on Monday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stellantis by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

