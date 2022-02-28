Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Morphic Holding, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Morphic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

MORF opened at $40.89 on Monday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Morphic by 3,348.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 640,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 620,326 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after buying an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Morphic by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 155,015 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

