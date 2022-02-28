Jefferies Financial Group Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $155.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $199.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Square by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Square by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Square by 533.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,241,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $76,104,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

