Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €27.40 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($31.14) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.27 ($27.58).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €24.64 ($28.00) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.77. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

