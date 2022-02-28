Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Several research firms have commented on JBI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,745. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

