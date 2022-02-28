Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 252,359 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.33% of News worth $46,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NWSA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. News Co. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. News’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

